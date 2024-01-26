3,931 Shares in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Bought by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HACK traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.38. 306,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,608. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.28. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $64.06.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

