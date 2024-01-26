4,764 Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 245.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 249 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 26,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 18.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In other Crocs news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $426,655.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,297,890.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $426,655.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,531 shares in the company, valued at $11,297,890.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,514. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CROX. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Crocs from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.29.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.13. 355,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,672. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $151.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.16. Crocs had a return on equity of 72.21% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Articles

