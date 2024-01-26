70489 (PAA.TO) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Edison Inv. Res Forecasts (TSE:PAA)

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Investment analysts at Edison Inv. Res lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Litvin now expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.29.
70489 (PAA.TO) Stock Performance
70489 has a 1-year low of C$18.00 and a 1-year high of C$25.67.
70489 (PAA.TO) Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. This is a positive change from 70489 (PAA.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
70489 (PAA.TO) Company Profile
Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.
