A-Living Smart City Services Co. Ltd (OTCMKTS:ALVSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

A-Living Smart City Services Co. Ltd (OTCMKTS:ALVSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,100 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the December 31st total of 414,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
A-Living Smart City Services Price Performance
