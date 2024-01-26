A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Short Interest Update

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a drop of 74.1% from the December 31st total of 226,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 963,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AMKBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of AMKBY stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.37.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S engages in the transport and logistics business worldwide. The company's Ocean segment is involved in the container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brand names; and sale of bunker oil.

