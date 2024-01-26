AbbVie (ABBV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.93 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AbbVie to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $165.16 on Friday. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $167.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market cap of $297.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,033,348,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $530,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

About AbbVie

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.