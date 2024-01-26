Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $4.76 on Friday. Abeona Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $5.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.25.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. Research analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abeona Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, Director Mark Alvino sold 7,084 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $36,199.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,989.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $52,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $51,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

