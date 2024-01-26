Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Abeona Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $4.76 on Friday. Abeona Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $5.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.25.
Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. Research analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Abeona Therapeutics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $52,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $51,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 43.97% of the company’s stock.
About Abeona Therapeutics
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
