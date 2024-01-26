abrdn Private Equity Opportunities (LON:APEO) Trading Up 2.7%

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities (LON:APEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 483.97 ($6.15) and last traded at GBX 483.50 ($6.14). Approximately 62,635 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 78,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 471 ($5.98).

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 455.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 442.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £751.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 690.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Get abrdn Private Equity Opportunities alerts:

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. abrdn Private Equity Opportunities’s payout ratio is 2,285.71%.

About abrdn Private Equity Opportunities

Abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, oil and gas services, financials, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Private Equity Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.