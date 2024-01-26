Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $4.29 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Abundance Wealth Counselors cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $151.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.71. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.57 and a twelve month high of $153.05. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,459 shares of company stock worth $25,949,772 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.79.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

