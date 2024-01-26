Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,527 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.10% of Addus HomeCare worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 62.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.45. The stock had a trading volume of 11,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,119. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Addus HomeCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.30 and a fifty-two week high of $114.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.18 and a 200-day moving average of $88.31.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.17 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 5.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

