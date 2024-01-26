Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Short Interest Down 71.4% in January

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Several research firms recently issued reports on AHEXY. Royal Bank of Canada cut Adecco Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.
Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 13.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adecco Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.
Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.
