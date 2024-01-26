Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. Has $736,000 Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Apple comprises 0.6% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.34.

Apple Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $194.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.95 and a 200 day moving average of $184.43. The company has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.32 and a 12-month high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

