Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 50.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,608 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth $2,753,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,827,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 37,236 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter worth about $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised Adtalem Global Education from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.44. 18,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,581. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $62.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.99 and a 200-day moving average of $49.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $368.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.42 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 7.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adtalem Global Education

In related news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 29,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,605,043.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,871,314.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,155 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,637. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.