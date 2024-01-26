Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Short Interest Up 742.9% in January

Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 742.9% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Adtran Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Adtran Networks stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 87.21 and a beta of 0.84. Adtran Networks has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $20.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.93.

About Adtran Networks

Adtran Networks SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions for telecommunications carriers and enterprises to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

