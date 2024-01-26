Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Short Interest Up 742.9% in January

Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 742.9% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Adtran Networks Stock Performance
Shares of Adtran Networks stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 87.21 and a beta of 0.84. Adtran Networks has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $20.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.93.
About Adtran Networks
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Adtran Networks
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 5 best fintech banks to invest in now
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- What are fintech companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Adtran Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtran Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.