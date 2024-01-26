AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Up 102.3% in January

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, a growth of 102.3% from the December 31st total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 790,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AIA Group Stock Performance

AIA Group stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.14. AIA Group has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $46.52.

About AIA Group

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It also distributes investment and other financial services products.

