Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 86.4% from the December 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Air France-KLM Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $873.98 million, a P/E ratio of 1.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.82.
Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Air France-KLM had a net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 82.43%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Air France-KLM Company Profile
Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.
