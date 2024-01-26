Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 86.4% from the December 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Air France-KLM Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $873.98 million, a P/E ratio of 1.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.82.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Air France-KLM had a net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 82.43%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AFLYY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

