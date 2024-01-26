Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 620.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,389,720,000 after buying an additional 24,643,946 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,771,000 after buying an additional 1,639,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after buying an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at about $216,993,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APD traded down $1.69 on Friday, hitting $261.96. The company had a trading volume of 453,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.47. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.63 and a 52 week high of $320.90.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.10.

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

