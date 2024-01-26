Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 212.4% from the December 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Airbus Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $40.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Airbus has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day moving average of $36.06.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Airbus had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 27.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbus will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EADSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbus has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

