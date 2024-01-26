Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 212.4% from the December 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Airbus Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $40.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Airbus has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day moving average of $36.06.
Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Airbus had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 27.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbus will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
