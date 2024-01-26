Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,700 shares, a growth of 110.9% from the December 31st total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Akbank T.A.S. Price Performance

AKBTY stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26. Akbank T.A.S. has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $2.92.

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Akbank T.A.S. had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 42.44%.

About Akbank T.A.S.

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Wealth Management Treasury segments. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.

