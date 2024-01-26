Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.85.

ALK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna lowered Alaska Air Group from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Alaska Air Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Alaska Air Group stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.15. 487,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,058. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

