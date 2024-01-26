Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.000-5.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Alaska Air Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Melius lowered Alaska Air Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered Alaska Air Group from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna lowered Alaska Air Group from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.14.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 4.4 %

ALK stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day moving average is $39.55.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,331,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,068,000 after purchasing an additional 257,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,951,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $422,861,000 after buying an additional 660,917 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,105,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,323,000 after buying an additional 91,940 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,425,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,109,000 after buying an additional 556,766 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,761,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,566,000 after buying an additional 49,354 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.