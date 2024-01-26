Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 409.1% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 365,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,555,000 after acquiring an additional 293,758 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,797,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 10,781.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 33,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 33,531 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Albemarle by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,242,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,171,664,000 after acquiring an additional 218,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,311. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $293.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALB

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.