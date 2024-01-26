Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. B. Riley Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.21.

Shares of AA opened at $29.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.24. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $55.74.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.29. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alcoa will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at about $424,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,400,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth about $1,816,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

