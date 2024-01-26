Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.56

Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.56 and last traded at $44.38, with a volume of 349752 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.20.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.83 and its 200 day moving average is $41.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129,971 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174,427 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181,213 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,884,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,727,000 after acquiring an additional 129,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,962,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,946,000 after buying an additional 59,131 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Stories

