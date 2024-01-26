Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 123.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Allegion by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 459 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Vertical Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.29.

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,221. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.30. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $95.94 and a 1 year high of $128.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. Allegion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 55.71%. The company had revenue of $917.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.53%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

