AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Short Interest Up 213.0% in January

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,900 shares, a growth of 213.0% from the December 31st total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AWF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,722,378 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after acquiring an additional 124,215 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,025,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,093,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 474.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 115,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 95,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $8,647,000.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE AWF opened at $10.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Featured Stories

