Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,890,000 after buying an additional 519,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Voya Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,387,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $458,043,000 after buying an additional 110,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Voya Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,119,000 after buying an additional 29,593 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,058,000 after purchasing an additional 80,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Voya Financial by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,140,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,529,000 after acquiring an additional 381,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $72.15 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.79 and a 12-month high of $78.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.63.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.28 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $48,566.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

VOYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

