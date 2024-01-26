Alpha Family Trust Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Alpha Family Trust grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.8% of Alpha Family Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Alpha Family Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.82. 8,792,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,908,764. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.35.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

