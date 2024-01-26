Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Reduced by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.14.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,163,148.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,459 shares of company stock worth $25,949,772. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %

GOOG stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,802,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,174,865. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $154.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

