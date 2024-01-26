Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Raised to $160.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.33% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.14.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $153.36. 9,377,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,151,559. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $154.76. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at $341,163,148.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,459 shares of company stock valued at $25,949,772 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 504,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,114,000 after acquiring an additional 218,297 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.