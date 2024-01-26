Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 60.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALPN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

ALPN opened at $21.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.53% and a negative net margin of 185.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 29,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $592,642.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 181,498 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $3,622,700.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 406,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,115,915.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 29,573 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $592,642.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 332,949 shares of company stock worth $6,446,248. Corporate insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 745.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 818.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

