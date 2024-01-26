AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Raised to C$33.00 at Scotiabank

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.83% from the stock’s current price.

ALA has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.95.

Shares of ALA stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$28.49. 96,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,850. AltaGas has a 12-month low of C$21.25 and a 12-month high of C$28.86. The stock has a market cap of C$8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.08 billion. AltaGas had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 8.02%. On average, analysts expect that AltaGas will post 2.1584235 EPS for the current year.

In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$142,518.80. In other AltaGas news, Director Aaron Bishop sold 13,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.51, for a total value of C$361,701.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,002.59. Also, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 5,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$142,518.80. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,059 and sold 152,126 shares valued at $4,163,580. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

