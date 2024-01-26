Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Cut to C$24.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALS. Laurentian raised shares of Altius Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.19.

Altius Minerals Stock Down 0.3 %

Altius Minerals stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$18.04. 135,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,291. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of C$17.81 and a 52-week high of C$23.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$849.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.07). Altius Minerals had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The company had revenue of C$17.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that Altius Minerals will post 0.3906283 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

