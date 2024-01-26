Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS) Short Interest Update

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decrease of 64.9% from the December 31st total of 89,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,907,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Amarantus BioScience Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AMBS opened at $0.00 on Friday. Amarantus BioScience has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

Amarantus BioScience Company Profile

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic product candidates in the areas of neurology, psychiatry, ophthalmology, and regenerative medicine. The company's diagnostic products in development include the lymphocyte proliferation (LymPro) test, a diagnostic blood test for Alzheimer's disease; and MSPrecise, a proprietary DNA sequencing assay for the identification of patients with multiple sclerosis.

