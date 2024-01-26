Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702,948 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.2% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $89,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $157.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.52. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.12 and a fifty-two week high of $158.51. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 81.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,960,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,413,273. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.