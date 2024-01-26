Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 536,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.4% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $68,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $123,733,000. King Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,543,000 after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $157.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.12 and a 1 year high of $158.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 81.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at $14,319,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,413,273 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

