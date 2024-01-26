American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.250-3.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Airlines Group also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -0.350–0.150 EPS.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 10.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $15.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.88.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $64,794.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 339,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

