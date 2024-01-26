American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.350–0.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Airlines Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.250-3.250 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAL. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of American Airlines Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.88. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $64,794.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $195,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

