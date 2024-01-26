American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact (NYSEARCA:MID) Holdings Reduced by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact (NYSEARCA:MID – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,579 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 1.11% of American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MID. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 613,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,127,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000.

American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MID traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.35. 8,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,550. American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $51.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.82 million, a PE ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.75.

American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact Company Profile

The American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact ETF (MID) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell Midcap Growth index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF to provide exposure to US growth stocks with positive ESG characteristics. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

