American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Receives $90.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.46.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays upped their target price on American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.4 %

AEP stock opened at $78.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.51.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

(Get Free Report

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.