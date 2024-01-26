American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Position Trimmed by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 178.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 82,011 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,371,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,477,000 after buying an additional 51,165 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.53. 12,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,386. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $31.57 and a 52 week high of $56.08.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $266.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.09 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 21.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

