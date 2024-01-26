American Express (NYSE:AXP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

American Express (NYSE:AXP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. American Express updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.650-13.150 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $12.65-13.15 EPS.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP stock traded up $11.93 on Friday, reaching $200.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,439,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,892. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $145.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $204.77.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXP. Citigroup raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stephens upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered American Express from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.21.

Read Our Latest Report on AXP

About American Express

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.