American Express (NYSE:AXP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

American Express (NYSE:AXP) announced its earnings results on Friday. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. American Express updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.650-13.150 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $12.65-13.15 EPS.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock traded up $12.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.34. 9,262,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,290,940. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.14. The company has a market capitalization of $146.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $204.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $911,554,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $289,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,731 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,325,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in American Express by 83.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,697,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $295,632,000 after buying an additional 772,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AXP

About American Express

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.