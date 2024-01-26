American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,959 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.40% of American Public Education worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 153,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 24,932 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 411,951 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education Stock Down 0.2 %

American Public Education stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.04. The company had a trading volume of 21,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,594. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $150.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.22 million. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Public Education

In other news, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 10,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $64,749.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,634 shares in the company, valued at $81,258.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Public Education news, Director Barbara Kurshan sold 4,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $32,096.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,258.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 10,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $64,749.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,258.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.

Further Reading

