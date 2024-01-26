American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Roth Mkm

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.39% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

American Superconductor Stock Up 10.6 %

AMSC traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.65. 2,144,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,682. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $444.19 million, a P/E ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 1.93.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 12.12% and a negative return on equity of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Superconductor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 32.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 31.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. 43.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

