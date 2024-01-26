Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.35 on February 27th

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 1.35 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

Ameriprise Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Ameriprise Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 14.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to earn $33.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

AMP opened at $391.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $369.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.72. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $275.09 and a 52 week high of $402.64.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 29.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMP. StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $383.00 price target (up from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.50.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,686,000 after purchasing an additional 195,537 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,952,000 after purchasing an additional 382,811 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,121 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $389,527,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

