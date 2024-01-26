Ameriprise Financial, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $37.75 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the financial services provider will earn $37.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $36.50. The consensus estimate for Ameriprise Financial’s current full-year earnings is $29.36 per share.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $383.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $408.50.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $391.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $275.09 and a fifty-two week high of $402.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $369.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.72. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,121 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $389,527,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 41,839.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 433,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,043,000 after purchasing an additional 432,623 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,952,000 after purchasing an additional 382,811 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,084,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

