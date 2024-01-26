Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Short Interest Up 91.2% in January

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 91.2% from the December 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Amex Exploration Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMXEF opened at $0.98 on Friday. Amex Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95.

Amex Exploration Company Profile

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.

