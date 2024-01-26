Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Short Interest Up 91.2% in January

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 91.2% from the December 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Amex Exploration Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMXEF opened at $0.98 on Friday. Amex Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95.
Amex Exploration Company Profile
