Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Shares Down 6%

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.90 and last traded at $22.90. Approximately 293 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.37.
Ampol Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50.
About Ampol
Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, Z Energy, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.
