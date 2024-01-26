Analysts Offer Predictions for Stride, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Stride in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Stride’s current full-year earnings is $4.32 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Stride’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Shares of NYSE LRN traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $60.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,320. Stride has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $69.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.64 and a 200-day moving average of $49.66.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Stride had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $504.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stride by 11.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,160,000 after acquiring an additional 506,211 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stride by 348.7% in the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 563,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,362,000 after acquiring an additional 437,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter worth $13,432,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the second quarter worth $12,722,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the first quarter worth $10,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eliza Mcfadden sold 11,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $691,072.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Les Ottolenghi sold 6,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $346,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,427,909.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eliza Mcfadden sold 11,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $691,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,219. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

